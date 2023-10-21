Cruise People Limited vs Black Sherif case adjourned to Nov 16

Black Sherif

The Adenta High Court has adjourned the hearing of the case involving Cruise People Limited and Ghanaian artiste Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, alias Black Sherif, to November 16, 2023.

Both parties appeared in court on Thursday, October 19, 2023, where Her Ladyship Mariama Sammo ordered that instead of verbal arguments, the plaintiff and defendant should rather present written arguments and file them via their legal representations by November 2.



Present were Sherif’s road manager, Frederick Osei, alias Aubrey, the CEO of Cruise People Limited, the plaintiff, Daniel Vanderpuye, and their respective lawyers.



Black Sheriff had filed a motion that the contract for his performance stipulates that any legal proceedings shall be heard in the United Kingdom. Thus, Ghana, and in particular the high court in Adenta, had no jurisdiction to determine the case.



The legal representation for Cruise People Limited responded with an affidavit that the Adenta High Court indeed has jurisdiction to hear and determine the case because both parties are Ghanaians and do their work in Ghana.



Cruise People Limited sued Black Sherif for allegedly breaching a contract, leading to the cancellation of its Afro Cruise Jam concert, which was scheduled for August 2023.

Daniel Vanderpuye's Cruise People Limited is seeking the following reliefs from the court:



- An order directed at the defendant, Black Sherif, to pay the plaintiff $20,000, which was the part payment of the fee paid to the defendant.



- Payment of interest on the $20,000 from April 18, 2023, up to the date of final payment.



- An order directed at the defendant to pay the plaintiff $18,000, which was the money lost in securing the cabins in the cruise ship.



- An order directed at the defendant to pay the plaintiff $50,000, which was lost profits occasioned by the defendant’s breach of the agreement.

- An order directed at the defendant to pay to the plaintiff the GHS65,000, which was paid to the Multimedia Group with the sole purpose of advertising the video clip of the defendant which the defendant refused to make available.



- General damages for breach of contract.



- Costs inclusive of legal fees.



- Any other reliefs the Honourable Court deems fit.