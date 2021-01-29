Cut Shatta Wale some slack, he doesn’t need ministerial appointment - Hammer

Hammer of The Last Two Music Group

Veteran music producer Edward Nana Poku Osei (Hammer) has scolded persons crucifying Shatta Wale for suggesting that he [Shatta] can perform better than Mark Okraku-Mantey as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The dancehall musician had in a video clip that has gone viral poohpoohed the ability of Mr. Okraku-Mantey to elevate the industry and attend to the plight of stakeholders when appointed a deputy minister for the sector.



Among others, he expressed disgust over the non-payment of royalties, lack of structures, blatant disrespect for the arts which have contributed to some creatives living and dying as paupers.



“Mark Okraku-Mantey can’t help us. I am the one who can help the Ghana music industry. I swear,” a visibly angry Shatta Wale vowed while beating his chest.



Some have argued that Shatta Wale by these comments is tilting the spotlight and signaling he is ready for a political appointment.



But Hammer in an audio clip opines that Shatta Wale who went into hiatus for about a decade, rebranded, and came back with a bang without the support of the industry has been misunderstood.



“People should stop taking Shatta’s utterances literally. What he means is, ‘follow my lead’. He’s not trying to say Mark should not be given the job; he’s saying ‘I can do it. I can save the music. It’s not about the post. I did it despite all the obstacles…’ And he’s right,” Hammer explained.

He continued: “What Shatta has done, nobody has been able to do it. He defied the laws of our game, he releases four songs in one week contrary to suggestions that when you release a song, you should wait for a while before releasing another. From 2013 till now, Shatta Wale’s achievements are unprecedented. He broke rules and still made hits. He is not saying he can be the minister; ministerial job is nothing. You just need to follow the agenda of the party. You can’t do what you want to do to save the boys. You’ll be forced to do a strategic agenda for re-election.”



Hammer who left the music scene to venture into bakery recalled how he groomed some of Ghana’s greats back in the day. But for his efforts, these personalities who are held in high esteem for their exploits may have a different story to tell because the turf was frustrating as no form of support came from government appointees.



“We did it without help and so when we got disappointed in what the industry has become, we moved to other businesses. He [Shatta] doesn’t need that post. He may be vulgar, too blatant, too raw but Shatta speaks the truth,” Hammer expounded.



Meanwhile, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has been nominated by President Akufo-Addo as Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture. The former CEO of Graphic Communications Group has been moved from the Business Development Ministry which he had been heading since its creation in 2017 to the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry subject to approval by Parliament.







