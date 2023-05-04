Cwesi Oteng shares a life-changing moment that set him on the path to becoming a pastor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng

Ghanaian gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng, has shared a life-changing experience about how he knew he was destined to become a pastor.

In a classfmonline.com report, the singer and songwriter revealed that he was trained as a church worker at Lighthouse Chapel International.



He said he regularly attended church every day during his training, even spending 24 hours at church on some occasions.



He emphasised that going to church was not just about receiving prayer, but also ensuring that everything ran smoothly, including the music and chair arrangements.



For almost 25 years, he has been doing frontline church work, which he described as his life's focus.



He recalled a significant moment in his life when he was 17 years old and attended a church service where Prophet Christopher Yaw Annor of the International Central Gospel Church Holy Ghost Temple in Frafraha was speaking.

The prophet asked if anyone had anything associated with the number 17, and Oteng responded that his age was 17.



“I was 17, so I went, and he asked everyone else to leave because it was me he was looking for,” Oteng said, adding that the prophet prayed for him and said that “God would use me. So for me, from that age, my life has been set up so that God would use me,” he noted.



The prophet then prayed for him and said that God would use him.



From that moment on, the gospel musician claims that he believed that his life's purpose was to serve God as a pastor.



Although he has not founded a church yet, he has been doing full-time music for a long time and plays an integral role wherever he goes to church or serves.

“Fulltime music for a long time, I speak in churches, preach at conferences, and wherever I go to church or serve, I play an integral role,” he added.



He also speaks at conferences and preaches in churches, expressing his heartfelt belief that he speaks better than he even sings.







ADA/DA