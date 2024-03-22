Cyrus Richie partners with Daniel Jeddman to bring ‘Confidence’ to the world through the fire of the Holy Spirit

Cyrus Richie and Daniel Jeddman

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

This could be the first time a Sierra Leone gospel artiste is working with a Ghanaian artiste.

When God is involved, the best is always possible!



It’s been a long time coming to see Cyrus Richie perform with Daniel Jeddman. I’m sure when they’re interviewed, they’ll share a great testimony about the divine connection which established during the creation of this song.



From the land of Sierra Leone, Cyrus Richie has some amazing credits. When it comes to the hallmark of gospel music. Unarguably one of the best in the diaspora.



As many of his powerful songs such as “Made To Worship” touched thousands of souls worldwide, he’s partnering with his good friend Daniel Jeddman to bring another classic song.

Daniel Jeddman on the other hand is on a whole new level in the gospel fraternity. Both in Europe and in Africa. Working with some of the “big guys” in the industry shows some high skill and dedication centred on Zacheriah 4:6. With blessings and favour from the heavenly perspective, all things are possible.



Cover art and more info will be released pretty soon. Anticipate!



Child of God, no matter what you go through in life, God is your confidence.



“Confidence” is inspired by Jeremiah 17:7.