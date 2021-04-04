D-Black confirms featuring the Asakaa Boys on his ‘Loyalty’ album

D Black is set to drop a new album titled 'Loyalty' later this month

CEO of Black Avenue Muzik, Desmond Blackmore, also known as D Black has confirmed featuring the Kumasi-based rappers, Asakaa Boys on his yet-to-be-released album.

He revealed this in a tweet after a fan reached out to him, asking him to feature the Asakaa Boys on his “Loyalty” album which will be released later this month.



The Asakaa Boys are now made up of 9 boys namely: O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Kawabanga, Cedi City Boy, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, Sean Lifer, Rabby Jones, and Braa Benk.



These rappers have been in the rap game for over three years, but say their music was “never really taken seriously” until last year.

See D Black’s post below:



