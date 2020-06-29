D-Black features Darko Vibes and Dahlin Gage on 'Low Key Vibes'

Entertainment Mon, 29 Jun 2020
Even in a pandemic, the business of music goes ahead. For a good start to the week, D-Black is blessing fans with a new tune.
This time, he collaborated with Darko Vibes and Dahlin Gage to make it happen.
Though he is currently held up in the United States of America, D-Black still went ahead to release “Low Key Vibes.”
The song is produced by Kuvie.
