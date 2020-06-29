1
Entertainment Mon, 29 Jun 2020

D-Black features Darko Vibes and Dahlin Gage on 'Low Key Vibes'

Even in a pandemic, the business of music goes ahead. For a good start to the week, D-Black is blessing fans with a new tune.

This time, he collaborated with Darko Vibes and Dahlin Gage to make it happen.

Though he is currently held up in the United States of America, D-Black still went ahead to release “Low Key Vibes.”

The song is produced by Kuvie.

Sssssh ???? @dblackgh x @darkovibes x @dahlingage1 - Low Key Vibes produced by @kuvie_ OUT on all streaming platforms off #TheGhanaConnection Compiltation @applemusic @spotify @boomplaymusicgh @audiomack ????????

