D-Black laments high cost of living, regrets hailing NPP govt during abolished tax era

Ghanaian rapper D-Black

Rapper and CEO of Black Avenue Music, Diamond Kwesi Blackmore also known as D-Black, has in a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) handle lamented the state of the country’s economy and expressed his regrets for supporting the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.

His outburst originated from a throwback post from the handle of Hitz FM Ghana citing him praising the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and President Nana Akufo-Addo for a reduction in taxes and the low cost of buying spare parts.



"Ken Ofori-Atta ???????????????????????? Akuffo-Addo ???????????????????????? thank u for the reduced and abolished taxes. No duty on spare parts, raw materials & petroleum," he posted.





In another post, he stated that the reduced taxes for which he praised the government for back in 2017 was a tactic to lure the people to a false sense of comfort and sad that he wasn't the only one to fall for it."Chale this be the wagadriii dem take catch we all. No be me p3," he wrote.

Replying to fans on why he and other industry personalities were quiet about the state of the economy, he suggested that change must be made.



"Never quiet. We in a big mess right now . And we gotta rise to make a change . Or make we move go kenya ?" he called.





