D-Black laments high cost of living, regrets hailing NPP govt during abolished tax era

Rapper and CEO of Black Avenue Music, Diamond Kwesi Blackmore also known as D-Black, has in a series of posts on his X (formerly Twitter) handle lamented the state of the country’s economy and expressed his regrets for supporting the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.
His outburst originated from a throwback post from the handle of Hitz FM Ghana citing him praising the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and President Nana Akufo-Addo for a reduction in taxes and the low cost of buying spare parts.
"Ken Ofori-Atta ???????????????????????? Akuffo-Addo ???????????????????????? thank u for the reduced and abolished taxes. No duty on spare parts, raw materials & petroleum," he posted.
Ken Ofori Atta ???????????????????????? Akuffo Addo ???????????????????????? thank u for the reduced and abolished taxes. No duty on spare parts, raw materials & petroleum— D-Black (@DBLACKGH) March 2, 2017
In another post, he stated that the reduced taxes for which he praised the government for back in 2017 was a tactic to lure the people to a false sense of comfort and sad that he wasn't the only one to fall for it.
"Chale this be the wagadriii dem take catch we all. No be me p3," he wrote.
Chale this be the wagadriii dem take catch we all. No be me p3 https://t.co/2CueoW9pUW— D-Black (@DBLACKGH) August 18, 2023
Replying to fans on why he and other industry personalities were quiet about the state of the economy, he suggested that change must be made.
"Never quiet. We in a big mess right now . And we gotta rise to make a change . Or make we move go kenya ?" he called.
Never quiet . We in a big mess right now . And we gotta rise to make a change . Or make we move go kenya ? ???? https://t.co/IOsExbdtSg— D-Black (@DBLACKGH) August 18, 2023
D-Black joins a list of celebrities who have regretted their open support for the current government due to economic hardships. Earlier, actor Prince David Osei lamented on his X handle about the high cost of living in the country, 3 years after openly declaring his support for the NPP party.
