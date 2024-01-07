D-Black reveals how alcohol became a remedy for stage fright

D-Black is a Ghanaian artiste

Musician Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, known popularly as D-Black, has said that at the start of his career, he was always shy.

He said he always avoided eye contact because that was the only way he could perform without fright.



To deal with this, he said he resorted to taking shots of alcohol before he could perform on any stage.



He made this revelation on UncutWithDBlack show.

The Vera Hitmaker said in broken English that “Back in the day, I for take shots before I go fit.”



Watch the video below



