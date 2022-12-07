D banj arrested for alleged N-Power fraud worth over 100million Naira

Nigerian singer and businessman, D banj

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission has arrested Singer Oladapo Oyebanji alias D’banj, according to a popular Nigeria news portal, PremiumTimes.

He was arrested and detained Tuesday after ICPC operatives closed in on him, forcing him to surrender himself at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.



Premium Times reports that D’banj had dodged summons for weeks, claiming to be overseas for scheduled concerts each time he was invited to appear for interrogation over fra¥d allegation.



He is accused of fraudulently diverting hundreds of millions naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up by the Nigerian government in 2016 to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

Investigators allege that D banj colluded with some compromised government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme. The stipend paid to those beneficiaries are then paid to accounts that have now allegedly been linked to the pop star.



After the musician failed to show up for interrogation despite multiple invitations, the ICPC moved to arrest him anywhere in Nigeria and abroad, forcing him to show up at the commission’s office on Tuesday. On arrival, D’banj was subjected to a prolonged interrogation session after which he was detained. His plea for administrative bail was rejected by officials who said the musician could not be trusted to attend his trial if released on bail.



