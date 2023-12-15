DC Legends Night with TiC: A music icon goes back to Dansoman on Sunday

DC Legends Night with TiC

Source: MET TV

Christmas will come early for Dansoman and its environs this Sunday, December 17, as one of their own, iconic Ghanaian musicians, TiC returns to his neighborhood in style.

Dubbed DC Legend Night With TiC is an event aimed at celebrating the feat chalked by the musician over the years.



The venue of attraction will be the Dansoman roundabout where a stage will be set for the musician to take patrons through his 'explosive' catalog of hit songs.

Expressing his appreciation for the recognition by the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly and the people of Dansoman, TiC noted "I don’t take this recognition lightly.DC has always been part of the story."



He further added "I feel honoured to be back home. Let's celebrate together, it's a night for me, but as usual, I will be at your service dishing out all the hit records."