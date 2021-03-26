DJ Advicer to be buried on April 16

Source: SVTV Africa

News of the sudden demise of the broadcaster on Happy 98.9 FM was delivered on March 4, after a short illness.

The one-week celebration on March 25 held at the premises of Happy FM saw the likes of rapper Okyeame Kwame, Afia Schwarzenegger, Bola Ray, DJ Andy Dosty, DJ Merqury Quaye, Giovani Caleb, etc in attendance.



According to the family, they will be wake keeping on March 16, followed by the burial service at Prisons, Cantonments on March 17.



However, the body will be transported to Ekumfi in the Central Region for the final burial rites.

Watch highlights of the one-week celebration below:



