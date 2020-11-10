DJ Aroma wins RTP Radio DJ of the Year 2020

DJ Aroma is RTP Radio DJ of the Year 2019/2020

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Aroma has secured the Best Radio DJ of the Year at the just ended RTP Awards.

This is the first time the Pure FM DJ has picked this award. He was nominated in the same category alongside DJ Black (Hitz FM), DJ Slim (Pure FM), Mr. Kaxtro (Ultimate FM), DJ Advisor (Happy FM), DJ Young Boy (Peace FM) and DJ Phletch (Okay FM).



The award show which was held at the Kempinski Hotel on 8th November 2020 honoured many broadcasters for their performances in 2019/2020 year.



DJ Aroma was awarded the Best Ashanti Region Disc Jockey in the 2019 Ghana DJ Awards. He hosts the after drive show named PureAroma on Pure FM in Kumasi. He joined the station in 2019.



He has performed on bigger platforms in Ghana including that which featured international artistes like Cardi B, Rick Ross, Koffee, Kranium, etc.



Below is the full list of winners:



Television Categories



Digital TV Channel Of The Year 2019–2020 – Angel TV



TV Reality Show Of The Year 2019–2020 – Date Rush (TV3)



TV Development Show Host Of The Year 2019-2020 – Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Networks)



TV Entertainment Show Of The Year 2019-2020 – United ShowBiz (UTV)



TV Male Entertainment Show Of The Year 2019–2020 – Nana Kwadwo Addo (TV3)

TV Female Entertainment Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Nana Ama McBrown (UTV)



TV Sports Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Fire For Fire (Adom TV)



TV Sports Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Philip Sitsofe Atsrim (Max TV)



TV Station Of The Year 2019-2020 – UTV



TV News Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – UTV News



TV Male News Caster Of The Year 2019–2020 – Steven Anti (TV3)



TV Female News Caster Of The Year 2019–2020 – Serwaa Amihere (GHOneTV)



TV Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – New Day (TV3)



TV Female Presenter Of The Year 2019–2020 – Nana Ama McBrown(UTV)



TV Morning Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – New Day(TV3)



TV Morning Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Yaa Konamah (UTV)

TV Current Affairs Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – The Point Of View (Citi TV)



Radio Categories



Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Ashanti Region – Kwame Tanko (Angel FM)



Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Eastern Region – Akua Justina (Obouba FM)



Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Volta – Oti Sector – Kwabena Ntow (Beyond FM)



Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Western Sector – Chelsea Sey (YFM)



Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Greater Accra Region – Francis Abban (Starr103.5 FM)



Radio Female Presenter Of The Year 2019-2020–Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady (Okay101.7 FM)



Radio DJ Of The Year 2019-2020 – DJ Aroma



Radio Gospel Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Johnson Adu Boahen(Angel FM Accra)



Radio Reggae Show Host Of The Year 2019-2020 – African Child (Luv FM/Nhyira FM)

Radio Development Show Host Of The Year 2019-2020 – Akuma Mama Zimbi (Adom 106.3 FM)



Radio Morning Program Of The Year 2019-2020 – Kokrokoo (Peace104.3 FM)



Radio News Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Accra Kasiebo(Accra FM)



Radio Newscaster Of The Year 2019–2020 (English Language) – Valentina Ofori Afriyie (Class 91.3 FM)



Radio Newscaster Of The Year 2019–2020 (Local Language) – Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman (Power FM)



Radio Sports Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Angel Sports



Radio Sports Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Michael Darko



Radio Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Ekwanso Dwoodwo (Okay101.7 FM)



Radio Station Of The Year 2019–2020 – Citi FM



Best Radio Station Ashanti Region – Angel FM Kumasi



Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Andy Dosty (Hitz103.9FM)

Radio Mid Morning Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Agyenim Boateng (Kasapa FM)



Radio Late Afternoon Show Of The Year 2019–2020 – Abeiku Santana (Okay 101.7 FM)



Radio Morning Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Captain Smart (Adom FM to Angel FM)



Radio Talk Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Mugaabe Maase (Power FM)



Media Group and Personality Categories



Blogger Of The Year 2019–2020 – Isaac Aidoo (GhKwaku)



Media Group Of The Decade 2010–2020 – Despite Media Group



Media Group Of The Year 2019–2020 – Despite Media Group



RTP Personality Of The Decade 2010–2020 – Kwami Sefa Kayi & Bola Ray



RTP Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 – Stacy Amoateng

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor