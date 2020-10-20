DJ Asumadu drops 'Mmaasem' featuring Max Mannie

Source: Frederick Namoesi, Contributor

The United States of America-based songwriter and musician, DJ Asumadu has released a new banging song titled ‘Mmaasem’.

On this new single, DJ Asumadu has featured one fast-rising Ghanaian artiste known as Max Mannie.



The mid-tempo Afro-beats track produced by Joe Kole talks about some reality of life and how some men waste their energy and resources on chasing women.



DJ Asumadu is hopeful that ‘Mmaasem’ will address some of the challenges facing the Ghanaian youths.

Now, kindly stream, listen, and download ‘Mmaasem’ below;





