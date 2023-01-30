0
DJ Azonto adjudged Most Promising Artiste of the Year

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Ghana's Amapiano "King" Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has been adjudged the Most Promising Artiste at the 2023 Face of Ghana Youth Awards.

The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker was one of the big winners on the awards night as he walked away with a sensational music prodigy accolade.

DJ Azonto, who was the guest artiste on the awards night, also thrilled audiences with an energetic performance.

After receiving the award, DJ Azonto thanked the organisers for recognising his contributions to the growth of Ghanaian music.

"I am very delighted about receiving this award and it is my sixth big award for the year so far. I am grateful to my fans for their support 

"My song 'Fa No Fom' continues to make waves and let's use it to party during the festive period," he said.

This recent award happens to be the eighth award won by the Amapiano sensation over the past few months.

Awards won by DJ Azonto include Best Artiste of the Year at the High School Students awards, Best Song of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards, Most Influential Artiste of the Year, Most Consistent Artiste of the Year, Next Most Rated Artiste of the Year at the GABA awards.

DJ Azonto will stage his maiden Valentine's Day concert at Narvana Lounge, Dzorwulu with tickets selling from GHC1000.

