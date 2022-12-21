DJ Azonto bags three awards with 'Fa No Fom' single

DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Sensational Ghanaian Amapiano artiste DJ Azonto has been adjudged the 2022 Most Consistent Artiste at the maiden edition of the Premier Awards.

DJ Azonto's "Fa No Fom" also won the Most Popular Song of the Year and the Best Song of the Year at the awards ceremony held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall in Accra.



DJ Azonto during the awards ceremony thrilled patrons with some amazing performances of some of his hit songs, including "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Add Wale," and " Wagashi."



In an interview after receiving the awards, the Amapiano King expressed gratitude to the organizers for recognizing the impact he was making in the arts industry.



"I continue to rule the music industry, and 'Fa Ne Fom' continues to make magic, and I expect to win more awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards next year.

"I have the biggest song in Ghana this year, and everywhere you go, my song is dominating. I want to thank the fans who have supported my music, and they should expect more hit songs," he said.



The music prodigy has had a very stellar year, having also won Song of the Year at the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards last month.



DJ Azonto is expected to host one of the biggest music concerts on Christmas Day at Kwashieman Park in Accra.