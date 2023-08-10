DJ Azonto demands fair treatment from Ghana Music Awards UK after VGMA disappointment

DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Ghana's Amapaino King, DJ Azonto, has demanded fair treatment from the organisers of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) UK after he bagged four nominations for this year's awards.

According to DJ Azonto, he felt cheated at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards after he didn't win the New Artiste of the Year, and his song "Fa No Fom" was snubbed for the Most Popular Song of the Year category.



DJ Azonto revealed his plans to move to Nigeria to do music if GMA UK snubbed him for any awards he had been nominated for amid events that transpired with Charterhouse a few months ago.



"I invest in my award nominations by making sure my fans vote for me. I love competition, but cheating is not allowed in the game. I personally bought Vodafone SIM cards and made the street vote in public transport and stadiums, yet they awarded Lasmid, who doesn't even know the short code to vote for himself; that sort of cheating is not healthy," DJ Azonto recounted.



He said this made him frustrated and questioned the fairness of the music awards scheme.

"My threat to leave Ghana and relocate to Nigeria serves as a message to the organisers of the Ghana Music Awards UK, urging them to treat him fairly and transparently. It is important to note that music awards play a significant role in the recognition and success of artistes," he said.



He is currently promoting his groundbreaking single featuring his wife, Mrs. Diana Arthur, popularly known as Anita Gucci, along with an iPhone 15 dance challenge for fans for the song titled "Anita".



DJ Azonto has again been nominated for other international award shows, including the Ghana Music Awards USA, the Ghana Music Awards Europe, and the Global Music Awards South Africa.