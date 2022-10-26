0
DJ Azonto demands higher payment for Ghana DJ Awards performance

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Ghana's Amapiano King DJ Azonto says organisers of this year's Ghana DJ Awards, should pay him well, precisely an amount higher than Stonebwoy's performance fees.

Dj Azonto, who is billed to perform at the award show, believes since the release of his current hit song, "Fa No Fom", there has not been any song that has taken over the streets to date.

According to DJ Azonto, because the song has received more public acceptance than Stonebwoy's Gidigba, any payment less than what Stonebwoy is receiving will cause him to withdraw from the event.

"Fa No Fom has been a very popular song in Ghana for some time now, and even though all the "bigger artistes" have released songs, none has been able to take over the Fa No Fom fever," DJ Azonto stated.

DJ Azonto has been nominated at the Ghana DJ Awards under the DJs' Song Of The Year category, and believes he will take home the award which has had so many fans voting for him

Sources claim DJ Azonto hired a tour bus in various regions to announce his nomination and gather votes from fans.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on November 5th at the Silver Star Tower, will see DJ Azonto among many other musicians, including Stonebwoy, Andy Dosty, Obaapa Christy, and Incredible Zigi, performing.

