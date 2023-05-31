DJ Azonto determined to win Grammy for Ghana

DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Amapiano sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, says he is determined to put Ghanaian music on the global map and also win a Grammy.

The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker has been red-hot in the music industry over the past few years and was nominated for the Best New Artiste of the Year at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



According to DJ Azonto, who made all the headlines after his controversial outfit on the VGMA red carpet, he was poised to reach the Grammys as he had what it takes to bag an international award.



DJ Azonto asserted that even though he is new to the music business, his upcoming project would rock Ghanaian music circles and beyond as he eyes numerous international awards.

"You see, I might be new in the music industry, but with the work I am putting in, I am confident I can win a Grammy award in the near future," he said in an interview.



He was recently nominated for Best New Artiste at this year's Ghana Music Awards USA and Discovery of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.



DJ Azonto has been churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping hits including Fa No Fom," "Enfa Bi Da," "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Add Wale," "Ampe," "Wagaashi," and "One Prayer" ft. Lil Win, among others.