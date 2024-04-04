DJ Azonto goes wild on Sark, Okese Wan and Shatta Wale in new song

DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

After making waves with his "Fa No Fom" over the past months, Ghanaian music sensation DJ Azonto is out with a new banger titled "U Go Explain Taya."

The release of the song has been met with a huge backlash considering the controversial lyrics as DJ Azonto addresses some trending issues.



The Amapiano King, as he is popularly referred to, digs out some issues concerning his performance in the UK with Shatta Wale at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



DJ Azonto on this new track also addresses issues concerning record label AMG Business, taking a swipe at Sarkodie, Tracy Boakye, Showboy, Medikal, and Criss Waddle.



The new "U Go Explain Taya" single, produced by Abochi, is accompanied by a well-curated music video that has already gone viral on social media.

In the newly released video directed by Eni Baid, Azonto is seen spraying loads of cash, coupled with his intriguing dance moves on set.



DJ Azonto has proven his prowess as a true hitmaker and has numerous hits to his credit, including "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Wagaashi," "Add Wele," "Anita," and "Ampe," among others.



The new "U Go Explain Taya" song is available across various streaming platforms.



