0
Menu
Entertainment

DJ Azonto nominated at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

DJ Azonto4356 Ghanaian musician, DJ Azonto

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

The music industry is full of emerging artists who are continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity.

As many as they are, there are always selected few who manage to stand out among the rest and among the Best New Artist of the year category at this years Vodafone Ghana Music Awards include Mark Kwesi Arthur popularly known as DJ Azonto and it's not hard to see why.

The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker has been relentless at churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping some hits including Fa No Fom, "Enfa Bi Da," "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Add Wale," "Ampe," Wagaashi, and "VGMA," WKHKYD among others.

DJ Azonto made a name for himself as one of the most promising young artists and there's no doubt he will continue to entertain music lovers with his style

His nomination as Best New Artist of the year at the #VGMA's is only the beginning of what is expected to be a very successful career for the young man.

Source: Sam Boy, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?