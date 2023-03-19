DJ Azonto nominated at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Ghanaian musician, DJ Azonto

Source: Sam Boy, Contributor

The music industry is full of emerging artists who are continuously pushing the boundaries of creativity.

As many as they are, there are always selected few who manage to stand out among the rest and among the Best New Artist of the year category at this years Vodafone Ghana Music Awards include Mark Kwesi Arthur popularly known as DJ Azonto and it's not hard to see why.



The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker has been relentless at churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping some hits including Fa No Fom, "Enfa Bi Da," "Kaba Ne Skirt," "Add Wale," "Ampe," Wagaashi, and "VGMA," WKHKYD among others.

DJ Azonto made a name for himself as one of the most promising young artists and there's no doubt he will continue to entertain music lovers with his style



His nomination as Best New Artist of the year at the #VGMA's is only the beginning of what is expected to be a very successful career for the young man.