DJ Azonto nominated for Discovery of the Year at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

Rising Amapiano sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as "DJ Azonto," has bagged a nomination for the Discovery of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker has been nominated alongside Djay, Gambo, Photocopy, Chief One, Achiaa Music, Malcom Nuna, Maya Blu, and Lasmid in the Discovery of the Year category.



The awards ceremony slated for July 1, 2023, would see showbiz personalities receive recognition for their massive contribution to the industry, especially in the year under review.

DJ Azonto, recently missed out on the New Artiste of the Year award at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but looks like a firm favourite to win the Discovery of the Year award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.



DJ Azonto has been dominating the music charts recently with the release of his "One Prayer" single, which featured actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, and has also dropped a new banger with Abochi titled "Kokonte."