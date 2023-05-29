0
Menu
Entertainment

DJ Azonto nominated for Discovery of the Year at Ghana Entertainment Awards USA

DJ Azonto DJ Azonto

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: GNA

Rising Amapiano sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as "DJ Azonto," has bagged a nomination for the Discovery of the Year at the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

The "Fa No Fom" hitmaker has been nominated alongside Djay, Gambo, Photocopy, Chief One, Achiaa Music, Malcom Nuna, Maya Blu, and Lasmid in the Discovery of the Year category.

The awards ceremony slated for July 1, 2023, would see showbiz personalities receive recognition for their massive contribution to the industry, especially in the year under review.

DJ Azonto, recently missed out on the New Artiste of the Year award at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards but looks like a firm favourite to win the Discovery of the Year award at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.

DJ Azonto has been dominating the music charts recently with the release of his "One Prayer" single, which featured actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, and has also dropped a new banger with Abochi titled "Kokonte."

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia
Kpessa-Whyte clarifies Supreme Court turned into Stupid Court comment
Prof’ Wontumi fires salvo at NDC
Viral TikTok couple arrested by police
Former Cape Coast North MP speaks on surviving after electoral loss
Police threatens popular contractor Kofi Job in viral video
JB Danquah, Akufo-Addo’s father were corrupt – Otumfuo Ahenenana