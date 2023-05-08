3
Menu
Entertainment

DJ Azonto steals show with feminine look on VGMA 24 red carpet

PAULA AND DJ Azonto DJ Azonto in an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Ama Broni

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: GNA

The red carpet show at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) witnessed some beautiful and elegant displays of fashion, but it was DJ Azonto who grabbed all the headlines.

Patrons on the red carpet were amused with the “awkward” style of dressing by the “Fa No Fom” hitmaker, and he caught the attention of the fashion photographers.

Speaking about what inspired his “feminine” style of dressing, DJ Azonto, whose real name is Mark Kwesi Arthur, said his choice was revealed through a dream.

“This has always been my style of fashion ever since I emerged on the music scene, but this specific style was revealed to me in a dream, and I decided to give it a try,” he said in an interview.

DJ Azonto, after missing out on the New Artiste of the Year award, expressed gratitude to his fans who voted for him in pursuit of the award and congratulated eventual winner Lasmid.

He further revealed that he had a lot in store for his fans, and they should watch out for more Amapiano songs as he eyes the Artiste of the Year award next year.

DJ Azonto, since his groundbreaking debut last year, has won numerous awards, including Best Song of the Year at the Ghana DJ Awards and Africa Spotlight Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Entertainment/Choice Awards, among many others.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Related Articles: