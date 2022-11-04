DJ Azonto vows to gift his G-Wagon to any musician whose song is bigger than 'Fa Ne Fom'

King of Amapiano, DJ Azonto

Source: GNA

King of Amapiano DJ Azonto says he is willing to give his G-Wagon to any artiste whose song is bigger than "Fa Ne Fom" by December.

DJ Azonto's "Fa Ne Fom" single continues to make waves on radio, clubs and parties, especially ahead of the Christmas festivities.



DJ Azonto, who is known for flaunting his fleet of plush cars on social media, revealed that he was disappointed as to how Nigerian music was dominating the Ghanaian airwaves with "Fa Ne Fom" being one of the songs, competing on the waves.



"I want to dash my G-Wagon or Maserati to an A-list artist from Ghana who has a song bigger than 'Fa Ne Fom.'

"I don't like the way Nigerians are dominating the clubs and parties and it is only "Fa Ne Fom" competing with them," he said in an interview.



DJ Azonto was recently in the news after demanding higher payment for his upcoming performance at the 2022 Ghana DJ Awards.