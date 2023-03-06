DJ Azonto wins 4 awards

DJ Azonto receiving his citation

Source: Sam Boy

Multiple award winning musician DJ Azonto has won big at the just ended Supreme Excellence Awards.

The event which took place last weekend, March 4th witnessed the presence of top industrial and corporate players



DJ Azonto took home 4 awards that night, presented to him by media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi.



The Amapiano king won the award for Most influential artist of the year, Most consistent artist of the year, Most fashionable artist of the year and the Most popular song of the year

DJ Azonto is in contention to be nominated for New Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) and the 3Music Awards



He has been relentless at churning out bangers over the past few months, dropping some hits including 'Fa No Fom', 'Enfa Bi Da', 'Kaba Ne Skirt', 'Add Wale', 'Ampe', 'Wagaashi', and 'VGMA', 'WKHKYD' among others.