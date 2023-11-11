DJ Cuppy celebrates 31st birthday with her dogs

DJ Cuppy and her pets

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, has marked her 31st birthday today, November 11, 2023, with some interesting photoshoots.

Cuppy has commemorated the day with her pets in a couple of pictures spotted on her page.



The socialite cum disc jockey thanked God for another year added, with her puppies, Dundun and Fufu in shot.



She said although her 20s were chaotic, she is now enjoying her 30s in peace.



She wrote: “Grateful, Lord, for yet another year. Celebrating my 31st birthday with simplicity, surrounded by my boys. After all the noise of my 20s – my 30s are dedicated to embracing peace”.

Her pictures have however triggered reactions on social media.



