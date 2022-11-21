0
DJ Cuppy engaged to British boyfriend in Abu Dhabi

Cuppy And Taylor.png DJ Cuppy and her British lover, Ryan Taylor

Mon, 21 Nov 2022

Florence Otedola, popularly known as 'DJ Cuppy' has gotten engaged to her British lover, Ryan Taylor, at an award ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

In videos making rounds on social media, the 30-year-old professional boxer went on his knees and asked Cuppy to be his wife.

In astonishment, Cuppy wasted no time in saying yes amidst a resounding applause from the audience present at the venue.

The couple was captured in a warm embrace and they shared a kiss after.

However, it appears that 2023 will be a busy year for the Otedola family as Temi and Cuppy's weddings have been scheduled for that year

Read some reactions below

_donnalinda955 said: "So cuppy has been deceiving us abt being single,,, omo na today this single life pain me reach my bone ,,,, congratulations sweetheart,, God will do mine too soon."

favee_ said: "Awwwwwnnnnnn Cuppy has shown us there’s a difference between Real life and Social media, know how to separate those those two lives. There’s Cuppy and there’s Florence the part we never know about her."

ladyv_foods said: "Wow congratulations I knew she will not marry a Nigerian she feels Nigerian guys are after her father’s money ."

realpreshchinah.o said: "Everybody saying I thought you were single DJ cuppy...na so life suppose be, always make ur enemies confuse, put them in a guess and boom the result will be announced to them just like DJ cuppy did today by surprising all of us congratulations DJ cuppy ."

adejumola_olamide said: "Hmm cuppy dey part of the women Wey dey claim single for social media dey cuddle for night..Na so God go dey expose Una congratulations."

