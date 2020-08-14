Entertainment

DJ Cuppy hosts Dancehall trailblazer Stonebwoy on her debut album

Popular Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, has finally shared the release date for her debut album ‘Original Copy’ and the track list. The album which is due August 21 has 12 tracks that features stars such as Stonebwoy who is on the 7th track titled ‘Karma’, She announced that she would be releasing the album, with Apple Music franchise, Platoon. Otedola, who was recently announced as the new host of Africa Now show on Apple Music. Angel Town

Launched in 2016, Platoon focuses on enabling artists to distribute their music independently, by offering services like A&R (signing and developing talent), marketing, funding, video editing suites, recording studios and fiscal business management. The franchise, which focuses on new acts, has signed Mr. Eazi, Jorja Smith, Yebba, among other acts.



According to Cuppy, she has a point to prove with releasing of the album.



She said, “My Debut album is about great music. My last song was Gelato and honestly, I have a point to prove. I don’t want people to get it twisted; just because I’m a fun person doesn’t mean that I’m not a credible musician. I haven’t been doing this for a year for fun; I have art to create and I cannot wait for this album.”

She also said that the album features 13 different artistes on it. “That’s 13 people, who actually worked with me and think I am not that bad,” she said.



Born in Lagos, DJ Cuppy graduated with a degree in Economics from King’s College, London. She earned a Music Business Masters Degree from New York University while interning at Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint in 2015.The Oyo Indigene has also co-produced hit songs like ‘Green Light’ with Tekno. In 2018, she collaborated with Kwesi Arthur on Abena and released her hit single, dubbed Gelato, featuring Zlatan Ibile, in 2019.

