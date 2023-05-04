DJ Cuppy relocates from Nigeria to Dubai with fiance, Ryan

DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey who doubles as billionaire Femi Otedola's daughter now resides in Dubai with her fiance, Ryan Taylor.

In an interview shared on her YouTube channel, Cuppy explained why she moved to the UAE after becoming engaged to Taylor.



One of the reasons was the quest to re-discover herself in a new environment.



Cuppy revealed during the interview that she loves being with her fiance because she is able to be herself whenever she is with him.



She said: “I’ve kind of relocated to Dubai, I’m engaged and my fiance lives in Dubai and so it’s been a really nice kind of break you know,” she said.



“So I got engaged in November, after two days. Because it was so quick, you get to know the person after. So, I was like where do you live? He was like in Dubai, I was like oh. So I’ve been back and forth.

“After I turned 30, I woke up, I was just like who am I outside Cuppy? Because I spent so many years building a brand and that’s why I also live in Dubai. I love living with my fiance because I get to be myself.”



Mosunmola’s Haven: "You’re inspiring and a hard worker which is contrary to what some people think. I loved how she said she had some doors open for her but had to work hard to keep those doors open."



Joy Anthony: "Cuppy is homely,teachable and humble a direct opposite of what one would think she is"



fatima gambo: "Cuppy to the world. So creative, intelligent, caring and thoughtful. Live you lots"

Precious SafeSpace: "The way cuppy smiles talking about him"



Jocelyne Makafui: "Cuppy is just sweet. I love this positive vibes she giving"



