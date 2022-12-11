DJ Cuppy's fiancé reportedly in another relationship with popular UK model

(Left) UK model Fiona Michelle, DJ Cuppy with his fiancé, Ryan Taylor

Nigerians have dug up a video that captures DJ Cuppy’s fiancé, Ryan Taylor, with another woman prior to their engagement.

According to the video making rounds on social media, the British boxer was spotted hanging out with UK influencer, Fiona Michelle, amidst sharing lovey-dovey moments.



Fiona had posted a TikTok video on November 11 with a mystery man whose tattoos matched that of Taylor.



They were seen at separate venues including romantic dinner dates, casual outings, and so on.

One can recall that DJ Cuppy got engaged to her white boyfriend, Ryan Taylor on November 19, 2022.



News of Cuppy's engagement sparked positive reactions from netizens on social media.



