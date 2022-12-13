DJ Cuppy slammed over her engagement to British lover after 25 days of meeting

DJ Cuppy and her British lover, Ryan Taylor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed Nigerian female disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, over her engagement to Ryan Taylor who she met for just 25 days.

It was earlier reported that in November 2022, Cuppy said yes to her white boyfriend at the Gumball award night in Abu Dhabi.



In the video which made the rounds online, DJ Cuppy, who seemed surprised when her boyfriend popped the big question, said yes and followed it with a passionate kiss on stage.



Since the engagement, the billionaire DJ kept on throwing more light on her relationship.



Taking to her social media handle to give the latest update, Cuppy disclosed;



“I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life."



Describing him as the love of her life, she noted that sometimes one falls for the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time.

But reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu faulted DJ Cuppy for accepting an engagement ring from a man she just met 25 days ago.



The actor further questioned Cuppy if her decision was out of desperation or perhaps she is in competition with her younger sister, Temi, who is engaged to Nigerian singer, Mr Eazi.



He wrote: “You suppose go church Deliverance Ma, you accept Engagement ring in just 25 days, is this Desperation or competition with your Younger sister? No wonder Ryan Dey allegedly do Collabo with Models for UK. E Dey invest your Papa money on models.”



