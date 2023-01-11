0
DJ Godday enstooled as Asafoatse of Oyibi

DJ Godday SGR.png The new Asafoatse of Oyibi

Wed, 11 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Disc Jocky, who also doubles as the official DJ rapper Edem, DJ Godday, has been named Asafoatse of Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.

The traditional ceremony which came off on November 10 was graced by leaders of the community, family and friends including Tinny, Edem and Selly Galley-Fiawoo.

DJ Godday is also known as Nii Borketey Logojoo II on the stool.

The new leader, who acts as the head of security for the chief of Oyibi, pledged his support and commitment to the development of the community.

DJ Godday, who has years of experience in the music industry, has worked with some Ghanaian artistes including Edem, Kwaw Kese, Kaakie, and many others.

Check out photos below:









OPD/BOG

