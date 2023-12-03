DJ Justice GH kicks off The Justice Experience Tour on December 3

DJ Justice GH

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

DJ Justice GH will bring the heat to clubbers nationwide this festive month with the Justice Experience Pub and Lounge Tour – a revamp of his annual end-of-year concert at some selected clubs and pubs.

The three-time Ghana DJ Awards’ “Artist DJ of the Year,” widely known as Stonebwoy’s premier DJ, is ready to spin some of 2023’s hottest tunes all month long: from North to South and East to West. And he won’t be alone.



The ‘Dan Aase’ hitmaker will work with other top-flight DJs and MCs to curate what he dubs one of the “best nights” nightlifers will have this year.

“I feel the night scene has become pretty boring and I want to change that,” DJ Justice GH said. “It shouldn’t always be artists, so I’d be teaming up DJs and MCs this year. They have more to offer than you think and nightlifers can expect one of the best nights they’ll ever have this year.”



DJ Perbi, DJ Toyor, DJ Xpliph, DJ Ronky, DJ Mpesempese, DJ Lord, DJ Wobeti, DJ Mynor, Sheldon The Turn Up, DJ Shiwaawa, DJ Mac Tonto, DJ Cartoon and countless more are on the list of supporting acts to storm Accra, Koforidua, Aflao, Kumasi, Tamale, Swedru and Takoradi alongside DJ Justice GH.