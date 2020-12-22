DJ Justice calls on NGOs, Creatives and General Public to extend support to Mephibosheth in Ghana

Almost the climax of 2020 amidst the many obstacles faced by creatives all around the world.

Even in the worst situation, which in the case of Ghanaian Artiste Disc Jockey, DJ Justice lost his mother.



Just as every thoughtful religious person, life is paramount amongst all the blessings from God.



On Tuesday, December 15, the award winning disc jockey made a visit to the Mephibosheth Training Centre for the Physically and Mentally Challenged.



Supported by friends and well-wishes, the young DJ presented palliatives to aid with the upkeep of the students with special needs.

Mephibosheth in Ghana’s main goal is to educate and train children living with disabilities to become productive members of the society.



In a post on his official Instagram page, Justice Kweku Essuman known as DJ Justice extends his plight to the general public, NGOs and all bodies willing to assist this establishment to enhance the livity of these special children.





Kindly reach out to Hannah on 0543361484 to lend your supportive hand in catering for these students.