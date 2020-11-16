DJ Kess grabs nomination in upcoming Ghana DJ Awards

Multi-award winning DJ Kess

YFM’s multi-award winning DJ, Nana Kessewa Adu better known as DJ Kess, has grabbed a nomination for the prestigious Female Radio DJ Award in the upcoming Ghana DJ Awards slated for 21st November 2020.

DJ Kess, with her ingenious mixing of music on the Y Lounge has continued serving listeners with soothing great music for the drive time. Over the course of time, this extraordinary DJ has earned the accolade, ‘Africa’s Baddest DJ’ because of her finesse in beat making and music production where she has featured many artistes both local and international.



In the category of the best female DJ, DJ Kess is no novice as she has won the awards two times in a row. In the 2020 Edition of the Ghana DJ Awards, she stands against other great DJs such as Citi FM’s Jay Jay, Angel FM’s DJ Ohemaa Woyegye and Kasapa FM’s DJ Pryty to emerge winner.



Speaking on her nomination, DJ Kess noted: “It is an honour to be nominated again in the category of Best Female DJ. The focus is to win and win big. I urge all to show their support as they always have and I bet we will win this together.”

Programmes Manager of YFM Accra, Eddy Blay, on his part was delighted at DJ Kess’s nomination. He sent his congratulatory message when he stated: “I say a big well done to DJ Kess on her nomination. We are with all the way and we know she will come out a winner.”



DJ Kess is the official DJ of the Y Lounge hosted by Akosua Hansen which airs from 7 pm to 10 pm, Mondays to Thursdays.