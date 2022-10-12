3
Menu
Entertainment

DJ Khaled hosts Burna Boy in his mansion, hints at a possible collaboration

Video Archive
Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American Disc Jockey cum music producer, Khaled Mohamed, popularly known as DJ Khaled has joined the list of Hollywood entertainers who have linked up with Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

‘Oluwa Burna’ has seemingly established a good relationship with most of these American celebrities particularly after he grabbed the ‘Best Global Music Album’ at the Grammys for his ‘Twice as Tall’ album.

Ed-Sheeran, Beyonce, Trevor Noah, Diddy, Drake, and many others have already had their moments with the ‘Gbona Gbona’ hitmaker.

Now it appears to be DJ Khaled’s turn as he has been spotted on social media, feasting on some lobsters and recording a tune with Burna Boy.

Khaled shared interesting videos of their time together on his Instagram page and captioned one of them;

“Ideas flowing.”

DJ Khaled recently released his latest album, titled ‘God Did,’ which featured tons of American music legends.

Watch the video below:



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)



EB/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies