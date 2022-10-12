DJ Khaled hosts Burna Boy in his mansion, hints at a possible collaboration

American Disc Jockey cum music producer, Khaled Mohamed, popularly known as DJ Khaled has joined the list of Hollywood entertainers who have linked up with Nigerian singer, Burna Boy.

‘Oluwa Burna’ has seemingly established a good relationship with most of these American celebrities particularly after he grabbed the ‘Best Global Music Album’ at the Grammys for his ‘Twice as Tall’ album.



Ed-Sheeran, Beyonce, Trevor Noah, Diddy, Drake, and many others have already had their moments with the ‘Gbona Gbona’ hitmaker.



Now it appears to be DJ Khaled’s turn as he has been spotted on social media, feasting on some lobsters and recording a tune with Burna Boy.



Khaled shared interesting videos of their time together on his Instagram page and captioned one of them;



“Ideas flowing.”



DJ Khaled recently released his latest album, titled ‘God Did,’ which featured tons of American music legends.

Watch the video below:









EB/BOG