DJ Loft talks about mixtape with Kojo Manuel

DJ Loft and Kojo Manuel

Y107.9FM’s very own DJ Loft and Kojo Manuel have revealed reasons why they put together the mixtape which has got the whole country talking titled, Cups and Bass.

DJ Loft mentioned that it all started during the lockdown when they (he & Manuel) noticed everyone was down and bored. “I got a call from my Programs Manager and he asked Manuel and me to do a live session and we got Mike Smith to record and that was it”.



He told Brown Berry on Y 107.9 FM’s Ryse N Shyne Show, “I got the signal it was going to do well when one DJ hit me up and asked how we did it because the sound was so good. I knew this because, I know DJs have a bit of a problem giving a colleague a big up. But from the way he spoke, I just knew it was good and also because he’s a big DJ from Kumasi”.



He furthered that after a while, people started asking him about the tapes every time he went out although he did not know the exact tape they were talking about.



For him, he saw the tape as a normal compilation of songs heard in the club every day and did not expect it to make waves like it did.

He added that after seeing the response he was getting he realized, “People want to feel the club vibe wherever they are and no DJ in Ghana was putting out mixes like that so Manuel and I decided to do more of that”.



Answering to how he is able to tell the exact mixtape they ask him of he said, “I don’t even know, I’m not able to tell the exact mix until I ask them what song started the mix. That is when I am able to identify what they’re talking about”.



He also mentioned that DJs take advantage of different genres and trending songs to make their tapes.



Currently the duo have 3 mixtapes out on Audio mark the recent one has over 10000 streams.