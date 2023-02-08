DJ Mensah Foundation commissions library project for Ayiresu Basic School

DJ Mensah, others during the commissioning

Source: DJ Mensah Foundation

The Mensah Foundation, a charitable, non-profit organization owned by award-winning Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah, has commissioned an ultramodern library for the Ayiresu D/A Basic School.

The Ayiresu D/A Basic School is located in the Awutu Senya District of the Central Region of Ghana. The library has been named the 'Afia Aboraa Library', after DJ Mensah's late mother who died in 2022.



DJ Mensah and his team made up of some entertainment personalities including singer Mr. Drew, and Sarkcess Team, were at the School on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, to commission the project. Also present at the colorful inauguration ceremony were opinion leader, Opanyin Kwame Amoquandoh, Acting Chief of Ayiresu, Justice Mensah, as well as teachers.



The refurbishment project started in 2020 but was stopped due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana. The project was however completed this year.



The library has been fully resourced with learning materials, especially books from EPP Books. Also supporting the refurbishment project is the Ghanafest Canada, with partnership from 'YOU AT HEART'.

The Mensah Foundation funded the refurbishment project as part of DJ Mensah's strong commitment to give back to society.



