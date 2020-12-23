DJ Mularh defines status of Ghana Hip-Hop with Hip-Pop Invasion II Mixtape

DJ Mularh's GH Hip-Hop Invasion II Mixtape cover

The year 2020 despite its peculiar downsides has to its credit as one of the best years for Ghana’s hip-pop culture.

This is defined by versatile Ghanaian DJ, Kwame Theo Mularh who has put together a collection of the biggest Ghanaian hip-pop hits for the year 2020 on his Gh Hip-Pop Invasion 2 Mixtape.



The Gh Hip-Hop Invasion 2 released with only a couple of days to the end of the year, comes at a time when the genre has taken a new dimension in Ghana and is expanding its base.



DJ Mularh through the Hip-Hop Invasion 2 has captured the Kumerica Culture, its story and has revealed why Kumasi has become the trailblazer of a new dimension of hip-hop culture. The Mixtape is infused with hits from some new school acts across the country whiles it also reminds listeners of what some giants in the Ghanaian hip-hop space are made of.

Listen to the Hip-Pop Invasion 2 Mixtape by DJ Mularh below:



