DJ Mularh drops 11th edition of Collation Mixtape

DJ Mularh has released the first of the three hot mixtapes for the festive season

DJ Mularh has released the first of his three mixtapes lined up for the end of year.

Dubbed the Collation 11 mixtape, it precedes 10 other afrobeat mixtapes released under the Collation tag.



The eleventh edition like the previous ones, compiles a host of hit songs from the afrobeat genre in Ghana and the rest of the continent within the period.



Typical of the fast-rising DJ, he professes his competence on the Collation 11 Mixtape through his perfect selection of tracks and arrangement.

Coming within the festive season, the Collation 11 Mixtape promises to serve to be for all the celebrations.



Listen to the Collation 11 Mixtape below whiles you look out for the Hip-Hop Invasion 2 and the All Out Mixtapes scheduled for release this Christmas by DJ Mularh



