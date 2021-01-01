DJ Mularh kicks off 2021 with Shatta Wale, drops All Out Mixtape

All Out is DJ Mularh's first mixtape of the year 2021

DJ Mularh kicks off 2021 with Shatta Wale, drops All Out Mixtape Having ended the previous year on a high note with two back-to-back mixtapes, prolific Ghanaian DJ, Kwame Theo Mularh has hit the ground running by releasing another promising mixtape on the first day of 2021.

The All-Out Mixtape by DJ Mularh features songs by Africa’s finest dancehall king and Ghana’s own Shatta Wale. Shatta Wale, a trailblazer of the dancehall genre on the African continent has seen his exploits and popularity soar in 2020 having released several hit songs and featured on some major international projects in 2020.



DJ Mularh on the All-Out Mixtape creates a vivid review of Shatta Wale’s career with focus on his works in the recent year.



Check out the All-Out Mixtape by DJ Mularh below:



PLAYLIST



1.SHATTA WALE-BOOK OF PSALMS



2.SHATTA WALE – SLEEPLESS NIGHT



3.SHATTA WALE – APPLE JUICE



4.SHATTA WALE – FUTURE DOLLAR

5.SHATTA WALE – REALEST THING



6.SHATTA WALE FT CAPTAN – KIMBERLY



7.SHATTA WALE – DREAM



8.SHATTA WALE – TOO UGLY



9.SHATTA WALE – MANNEQUIN



10.SHATTA WALE – DESTINY



11.SHATTA WALE – CHOPPINGS



12.SHATTA WALE – FVCK SARS

13.SHATTA WALE – TOP SPEED



14.SHATTA WALE – LITTLE TIP



15.SHATTA WALE – HAJIA BINTU FT CAPTAN X ARA B



16.SHATTA WALE – MISS MONEY FT MEDIKAL



17.SHATTA WALE – AZAA FT Y PEE



18.SHATTA WALE – DIFFERENT STAR



19.SHATTA WALE – SO LONG



20.SHATTA WALE – TOMORROW SUCCESS

21.SHATTA WALE – STAY KOOL



22.SHATTA WALE – SHURU



23.SHATTA WALE – STARS & SPACE



24.SHATTA WALE – KILL & GONE



25.SHATTA WALE – LYRICAL TATTOO



26.SHATTA WALE – STREET NIGGA



27.SHATTA WALE – FAPIMSO



28.SHATTA WALE – FAN FOOL

29.SHATTA WALE – STINKY MOUTH



30.SHATTA WALE – AMA RITA



31.SHATTA WALE – SWEET PALAVA



32.SHATTA WALE – DEALER POWER



33.SHATTA WALE – ALIEN



34.SHATTA WALE – KUMERICA 35.SHATTA WALE – AHODWO LAS VEGAS FT KUMERICA ALL STARS



Stream the All Out Mixtape below:



