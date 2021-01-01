DJ Mularh kicks off 2021 with Shatta Wale, drops All Out Mixtape Having ended the previous year on a high note with two back-to-back mixtapes, prolific Ghanaian DJ, Kwame Theo Mularh has hit the ground running by releasing another promising mixtape on the first day of 2021.
The All-Out Mixtape by DJ Mularh features songs by Africa’s finest dancehall king and Ghana’s own Shatta Wale. Shatta Wale, a trailblazer of the dancehall genre on the African continent has seen his exploits and popularity soar in 2020 having released several hit songs and featured on some major international projects in 2020.
DJ Mularh on the All-Out Mixtape creates a vivid review of Shatta Wale’s career with focus on his works in the recent year.
Check out the All-Out Mixtape by DJ Mularh below:
PLAYLIST
1.SHATTA WALE-BOOK OF PSALMS
2.SHATTA WALE – SLEEPLESS NIGHT
3.SHATTA WALE – APPLE JUICE
4.SHATTA WALE – FUTURE DOLLAR
5.SHATTA WALE – REALEST THING
6.SHATTA WALE FT CAPTAN – KIMBERLY
7.SHATTA WALE – DREAM
8.SHATTA WALE – TOO UGLY
9.SHATTA WALE – MANNEQUIN
10.SHATTA WALE – DESTINY
11.SHATTA WALE – CHOPPINGS
12.SHATTA WALE – FVCK SARS
13.SHATTA WALE – TOP SPEED
14.SHATTA WALE – LITTLE TIP
15.SHATTA WALE – HAJIA BINTU FT CAPTAN X ARA B
16.SHATTA WALE – MISS MONEY FT MEDIKAL
17.SHATTA WALE – AZAA FT Y PEE
18.SHATTA WALE – DIFFERENT STAR
19.SHATTA WALE – SO LONG
20.SHATTA WALE – TOMORROW SUCCESS
21.SHATTA WALE – STAY KOOL
22.SHATTA WALE – SHURU
23.SHATTA WALE – STARS & SPACE
24.SHATTA WALE – KILL & GONE
25.SHATTA WALE – LYRICAL TATTOO
26.SHATTA WALE – STREET NIGGA
27.SHATTA WALE – FAPIMSO
28.SHATTA WALE – FAN FOOL
29.SHATTA WALE – STINKY MOUTH
30.SHATTA WALE – AMA RITA
31.SHATTA WALE – SWEET PALAVA
32.SHATTA WALE – DEALER POWER
33.SHATTA WALE – ALIEN
34.SHATTA WALE – KUMERICA 35.SHATTA WALE – AHODWO LAS VEGAS FT KUMERICA ALL STARS
Stream the All Out Mixtape below:
