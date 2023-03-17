DJ Mz Orstin ready to take craft to another level after successful 2022

Mz Orstin

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

After a successful 2022 where she dominated both the airwaves and major events, Mz Orstin has indicated her readiness to send her craft to another level.

According to her, the year 2023 is when she attains the status of Ghana's most popular DJ by turning the tables at all major events in the country.



Y107.9FM’s very own mini-powerhouse has released three exclusive Apple Music DJ mixes this month.



Starting with her International Women’s Day mix, which dropped on the 8th of March, 2023, the playlist boasts of modern bangers and highly vaunted classics alike, to motivate and inspire women from all over the globe.



Her hotly anticipated follow-up to that mix was released on Friday the 10th of March, 2023. Asakaa Mix, Pt. 2 takes Ghana’s burgeoning young genre to another level, mixing Ghanaian drill with drill music from across Africa.

She also released on the 10th of March is a unique Ghanaian Independence G.H. Hip Hop mix, celebrating Ghana’s long love affair with hip hop. It features work from Ghana’s best and brightest rappers, from Sarkodie to Joey B, Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, and many more.



You can stream any of these mixes right now on Apple Music!



The party queenpin is ready to travel and take her show on the road! Like many great DJs before her, Mz Orstin wants to showcase her talents all over the world.



After gaining years of experience rocking crowds and shows at club and major events, Mz Ortsin is ready to take the world by stage.