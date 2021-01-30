DJ Nore collaborates with Kuami Eugene, Medikal on ‘Shower Me’

On yet another impressive record titled ‘Shower Me’, the duo once again shone their world star talents to deliver DJ Nore a mega-hit.

You can’t name hit music from Ghana without mentioning Ghana’s Rockstar, Kuami Eugene, and ace rapper, Medikal.



Speaking on the making of the song, DJ Nore establishes how this incredible bop was born out of absolute serendipity.



“We initially recorded the song in March 2018 when I was vibing in the studio with Kuami Eugene during his visit to the UK. For some reason, we didn’t get to finish it till early January 2019 because I believed the song needed one more artist. After brainstorming with Kuami, we both settled on Medikal. I went to his house and he connected to the song almost immediately. He didn’t even have to write his verse, he heard the beat and recorded straight away. It was an amazing experience working with two top-class artists showing such high levels of professionalism," DJ Nore commented on the creation of the song.



Having shown an affinity for music from a very young age, DJ Nore has established himself as one of the leading urban multi-genre DJs in the UK.



DJ Nore has been fine-tuning his DJ skills with a unique repertoire of mixes distributing over 2 million streams on SoundCloud alone, he has managed to create a strong fan base.



Growing up in his first early days, inspiration came from his dad who was a part of a sound system in the late ’70s to the early ’90s, and his mum who is still a dedicated collector of African music.

DJ Nore has been nominated for various awards and recently for ‘’Best International Ghanaian DJ’’ at the Ghana DJ Awards 2020.



His work rate and ethics have seen him open upsets for artists like Omarion, Wizkid, D’Banj, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Giggs, Lethal Bizzle, Skepta, Kojo Funds, Yxng Bane, J Hus, and many more.



Nore is also a partner of the Akwaaba UK entertainment team and helps with the organization of events in the UK and worldwide.



‘Shower Me’ is now available on all digital streaming platforms.



