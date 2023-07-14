DJ Nyce joins YFM, shows preparedness for global prominence

DJ Nyce

Source: YFM

It is often said that one can only be a master of a single trade, but Bernice Akweley Nartey widely recognized as DJ Nyce, has gone on to prove that when it is all said and done, one can aspire to be whatever one seeks to be in diverse fields, and yet still achieve immense success in all.

Born and raised in the heart of Ghana’s Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua, DJ Nyce was raised with love and hard work as her hallmark. Right from a young age, she displayed her penchant for music, and it came as no surprise to her supportive family when she decided to pursue DJing.



The contemporary DJ who has a high regard for education holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Education, Winneba, and is enthusiastic about both teaching and DJing.



DJ Nyce has cemented her name in the national DJing space and is recognized for emerging as Best Female DJ in 2017, 2018, and 2019 at the Ghana DJ Awards, she is clearly one of the fastest-rising female DJs in the country. DJ Nyce is best described as a woman without limits, always working hard to achieve the best in her profession.



The DJ, growing up surrounded herself with positive energy and invested that energy into personal growth and development. All through her years of DJing, she has serenaded many with her music at events, pubs, and receptions. The resident DJ at Honeysuckle Pub and Restaurant revealed that one of the things she derives pleasure from is serving music lovers with her cool jams which help them dance away their sorrows.



Generally, DJ Nyce is motivated by professional growth. Being the best keeps her motivated to do more and become better than her previous. "My dream is to be the best in the world.” She doubts there will be a change in her career along the way.

DJ Nyce has over eight years of industry experience. The ardent music lover derives her courage to do what she does best from music. To her, making sure people enjoy her work is not enough reason to call her the best, but leaving an indelible mark in the minds of people, “is the real deal.”



Respect and hard work are values she stands for; getting the job done perfectly well is her hallmark and she deems it fit to reward herself with her favorite dish, fufu, and goat soup after every other victory.



Despite her busy schedule, the resident DJ of DJ Y107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush show always finds time to be in the presence of her maker as a staunch Christian. DJ Nyce uses her introverted lifestyle to her advantage by experimenting with tunes to boost her masterpiece. Her favorite past time is watching movies, TV shows, and playing video games. She loves competition and pushing herself to perfection.



The multi-talented DJ puts her amazing sense of fashion into use by making her own clothes with a diverse range of clothes to suit her taste. She believes the first impression people have about you comes from how you look, and her sense of fashion is something she does not compromise on.



The dedicated DJ-Teacher as part of her efforts in giving back to society works in partnership with recycling companies to promote recycling in schools, where students who collect the most plastics are rewarded with laptops, school equipment, certificates, and a range of prizes.

DJ Nyce encourages young and upcoming DJs to pursue their careers with perseverance and discipline. According to her, experienced people in the industry must give opportunities to young and budding fellows to also excel hence, coaching them to perfection. She feels the future is bright and must be "achieved by all."



In the years ahead, DJ Nyce aims to see herself achieve her goals and ambitions geared toward becoming one of the best music pundits in Africa and beyond. The major challenge she faces is the ability to stand out in the male-dominated career and redefine the narrative, "because I am a female." She however believes women can thrive in any giving space and touts YFM as a brand that promotes diversity and inclusion.



DJ Nyce defines success as “the chance to achieve your dreams and leverage on opportunities thrown at you.”



DJ Nyce's nature depicts that of a dove, a white one as such, signifying a pure heart and mind, full of positivity and goodwill. Her advice to young and upcoming DJs is for them to follow their dreams, especially females.



Join DJ Nyce on YFM107.9 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm every other Saturday and Sunday for the best of weekend entertainment.