DJ Ohemaa Woyeje inspires female DJs to conquer with confidence

Ghanaian DJ Ohemaa Woyeje

Ghanaian DJ Ohemaa Woyeje has highlighted the importance of confidence and resilience for female DJs in the industry.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, she expressed her views about the challenges faced by women in advancing their careers as DJs.



"There are people who attack your personality as a female DJ. If you are not confident, you will be discouraged, but what you should do as a female DJ to keep going in this industry is to master your craft, develop a thick skin for all the criticisms, strive for excellence and watch society applaud your efforts," Ohemaa Woyeje stated.



She acknowledged that initially, it was difficult for society to accept female DJs due to the perception that DJing was a male-dominated field.



However, she emphasized the changing tide and the need for women to assert themselves with confidence and determination.

"Initially it was difficult for people to accept female DJs because they felt it was the preserve of men, but now they are beginning to accept the reality that women can, and what we can do is to go all out in confidence, stay put and not allow ourselves to be discouraged," she added.



Ohemaa Woyeje encouraged aspiring female DJs to master their craft, develop resilience, and strive for excellence.



She emphasized that with hard work and confidence, women can overcome challenges and gain recognition in the industry.



ADA/WA