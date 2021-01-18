5
'DJ' Otokunor trolled on social media for wearing kaftan and sneakers

Mon, 18 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Peter Boamah Otokunor, the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress is being trolled on social media after posting a picture of himself in a kaftan and a pair of sneakers.

Otokunor, on Sunday, shared the photo with a call on people to show gratitude to God.

“Happy Sunday Comrades, Compatriots and Fellow Combatants. It's a bright Sunday afternoon, let’s give thanks and praises to God Almighty for freedom,” he posted.

Draped in a wine kaftan and pair of Airforce sneakers to match, Otokunor’s photo has gone viral on social media.

Some social media users are having a field day with the pictures as they make fun of Peter Boamah Otokunor.

