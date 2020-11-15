DJ Paak gets best international Ghanaian DJ nomination

DJ Paak has been nominated in the Ghana DJ awards

Source: DJ Paak, Contributor

London-based Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Paak has been nominated in the 'Best International DJ of The Year' category at the upcoming Ghana DJ Awards.

This caps on what has been an amazing year for the Ghanaian DJ based in the United Kingdom who recently collaborated with versatile Ghanaian artiste in the UK, Gkueen, on 'Nsuo', which has topped several Ghanaian club chats in Europe.



Speaking on his nomination, DJ Paak expressed his profound gratitude to the award selection committee of the Ghana DJ Awards and said this was a recognition of the hard work he has put in since his debut as a professional DJ.



“Regardless of what we have gone through this year with COVID, DJ’s were a very key set of getting people through the pandemic. People reached out to me to tell me about experiences, how the Virtual parties I hosted on Instagram did pull them out of dark places,” he added.

DJ Paak also spoke highly of his competitors in the award category saying “I am in some very good company in the category of the best international DJ, and I wish everyone well, we are all winners this year.”



The Ghana DJ Awards was created to celebrate and appreciate the talents of Disc Jockeys (DJs), as well as to foster the development of the Ghana music industry.



This year's ceremony marks the 8th anniversary of the event, which premiers on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 8:00 PM GMT.

