DJ Slim narrates misconduct of two Ghanaian artistes prior to their show in the US

Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Slim

DJ Kwaku Slim, a Ghanaian Disc Jockey, has shared some experiences he encountered with some Ghanaian artistes who, he said, exhibit bad misconduct when they go to shows abroad.

Speaking on the DaybreakHitz morning show, the former business manager of Kumasi-based ABN Radio One gave the example of two Ghanaian musicians who were sacked from a hotel after being caught smoking in an unapproved area in the United States.



He, however, did not mention the names of the said artistes who were booked for a show.



“Two artistes from Ghana, booked to perform in the States; they get to the first hotel and they were placed in a no-smoking room but the boys started to smoke and they were kicked out”, he said.



He further stated that they repeated the same behaviour at a different hotel where the hotel restricted its customers from entertaining guests noting that they [musicians] flouted the rules of the hotel and went ahead to organise a party.



According to DJ Slim, "The event organiser goes to pick them up, and puts them in another Airbnb where they’re not supposed to have guests. The same evening, they got there, and they organised a house party. The owner of the building gets alert and at dawn, they were packed out. They took them to another place where they can smoke and have guests”.

He also brought up the issue of arriving late for events. He clarified that the aforementioned performers did not arrive at the event early and declined to go to the venue, which was necessary given the long queues.



“Event time is up; you know 'yankee' [Western countries] they go by the time given. Events time is up and there are four SUVs packed waiting for them to jump in to get to the events grounds to perform because if it is 10 o’clock, everything is shut down. As at that time, they are still partying with their friends, they get into the SUV at their own convenient time. You get to the event grounds, there is a long cue over there, the artiste is supposed to get down and walk because chale the way cars are packed, you can’t drive to get there; you know the entrance of the place. The artistes are saying they wouldn’t get down and walk and this is something I have personally seen. This is the point from a DJ”, he lamented.



Watch the video below:





Artists Being Booked for Shows Abroad: @djsliming narrates how two Ghanaian artists were driven out of their hotels for misconduct and disturbing behaviors. #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/oXcWXVkHyE — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) June 7, 2023

