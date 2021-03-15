DJ Sly, Fameye drop new jam titled 'strategy'

Source: DJ Sly updates

Prolific Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Sly teams up with Ghanaian vocalist, Fameye on his new song, ‘Strategy’.

The low-tempo afro-fusion song is off his forthcoming album titled 'The Persistent’.



According to DJ Sly, ‘Strategy’ talks more about life and how we live it.



He is of the view that: “In this life, everyone has a strategy of living his/her life. Someone might be well -to do in society but would decide not to be a flashy person.

Simply because of where the person is coming from can influence the lifestyle. Likewise, someone might also not be rich but will always be flashy everywhere to create a certain impression.”



Kindly stream and Download DJ Sly ‘Strategy’ below. Enjoy!





