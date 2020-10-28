DJ Sly features Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo on a new song 'My Life"

DJ Sly

Source: DJ Sly, Contributor

Ghanaian Disc Jockey and producer, Dj Sly released yet another one of his most anticipated song of the year, ‘My life’ features Rufftpwn Records songstress, Wendy Shay and popular Uganda BET award winner Eddy Kenzo.

It is West Africa and East Africa connection.



Dj Sly has constantly given us timeless hits since the release of her classic Afrobeat single, Gyae Dede till his buzzing fly love jam, Ole Alo.







