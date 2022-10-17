0
DJ Tárico, Yuri Da Cunha release new collab, ‘Abre O Canal’

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

‘Abre O Canal’ is fresh out of DJ Tárico’s den today and is already a strong contender for the biggest Amapiano song of the month, thanks to some superb vocals from his new collaborator, Angolan music icon, Yuri Da Cunha.

DJ Tárico is fast becoming the artist to count on for super collaborations across Africa. And if there’s any takeaway from his recent assist on Mr. Eazi’s ‘Patek’ it’s that the Mozambican is now a force to reckon with; after all, there is no denying his nifty production helped thrust the song into Apple Music’s global chart - a feat which only keeps getting better. It is this star power of the seasoned DJ that paints his new collaboration with his fellow Lusophone star in a positive light.

Translating to “open the doors/canals”, ‘Abre O Canal’ is an instant crowd-pleaser bound to command any dance floor and spark another DJ Tárico-inspired dance culture on social media. It has Yuri Da Cunha’s exotic vocals glide across a dynamic assortment of log drum loops ever so smoothly, delivering the perfect African mood. And as always, the ‘Yaba Buluku’ star man makes the language barrier seem like a myth. He again proves he’s a crafty communicator: solely relying on the rhythms of his percussive instruments to communicate to the bodies of his listeners.

Announced just four days ago, ‘Abre O Canal’ sets the tone for the energy and confidence DJ Tárico is entering AFRIMA ‘22 with, following news of his nominations for “Best African DJ” and “Best Artist in Southern Africa”, aside from giving dance addicts and content creators on social media something to have fun with of course.

